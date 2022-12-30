U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate New Year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate New Year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.

