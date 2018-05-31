Maybe he wants to be physically closer to heaven or maybe he wants to spread the Gospel at lightning-fast speed…

Or maybe, he just wants a nice jet.

Louisiana televangelist Jesse Duplantis caused quite a stir this week when he asked his followers to donate funds so his ministry can purchase a brand new Dassault Falcon 7X private jet. The luxury three-engine aircraft boasts a high-end entertainment system, an onboard shower, a “whisper quiet” executive cabin, and an impressive nonstop range that allows it to go further than other planes in its class.

Oh, and it also costs approximately US$54 million.

In a weekly video segment posted on his website, Duplantis explained that the jet came up during a divine conversation he had with God.

“It was one of the greatest statements the Lord ever told me, He said, ‘Jesse do you want to come up where I'm at? I want you to believe me for a Falcon 7X,’” the minister recalled.

Now, it’s not that Duplantis can’t already fly privately for his work. He currently owns three other private planes with money raised by his devout followers. It’s just that a Falcon 7X would allow the popular preacher to travel “anywhere in the world in one stop,” he explained.

“If I can do it one stop, I can fly it for a lot cheaper, because I have my own fuel farm. And that’s what’s been a blessing of the Lord.”

Duplantis justified the expense by conjuring up the image of Jesus Christ in the today’s world.

“If Jesus was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn't be riding a donkey,” he said. “He'd be in an airplane preaching the Gospel all over the world.”

Duplantis isn’t the first preacher to raise eyebrows for his affinity for extravagant planes.

Three years ago, Atlanta televangelist Creflo Dollar was widely mocked for asking his congregation to buy him a top-of-the line Gulfstream G650 private jet worth $60 million. And back in January, prosperity preacher Kenneth Copeland, who often appears on-camera with Duplantis, excitedly announced that his ministry had purchased a used multimillion dollar Gulfstream V jet.

In fact, Duplantis and Copeland dedicated a whole segment on the necessity for private jets during a YouTube video published in 2015.

“The world is in such shape, we can't get [to followers] without [private jets]. We’ve got to have this! The mess that the airlines are in today,” Copeland said. “This dope-filled world… get in a long tube with a bunch of demons. It’s deadly.”

“It works on you hard,” Duplantis agreed.

The pair discussed how taxing it is for well-known preachers, such as Oral Roberts, to take commercial flights with other people.

“It was agitating his spirit. People comin' up to him. He had become famous and they wantin' him to pray for him and all that,” Copeland said.

It’s unclear how much money Duplantis has raised for his Falcon 7X already, but if his praying pays off and he does manage to purchase the jet, he will have as many private planes in his fleet as U.S. President Donald Trump.