U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
Pennsylvania State Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the department was pursuing Danelo Souza Cavalcante in South Coventry Township. Police also asked that the public call 911 if Cavalcante is seen and not to approach him.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
At least one nearby school district announced early Tuesday that it would close all schools and offices for the day and another in the area planned to keep students indoors.
On Monday, state and federal officials pushed back against questions about whether they blew a chance to catch Cavalcante, saying that the area where hundreds had been searching included heavy woods, underground tunnels and drainage ditches. They also said it took more than two hours for news to reach them that he had been spotted outside of the perimeter for the first time.
Cavalcante slipped out of the 8-square-mile (13-square-kilometre) search area over the weekend, stole a dairy delivery van that had been left unlocked with the keys in it. He abandoned it more than 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of the search area, after unsuccessfully seeking help at the homes of two former colleagues late Saturday, police said.
Lt. Col. George Bivens, of the Pennsylvania State Police, declined to say how he thinks Cavalcante slipped through the perimeter, but he said no perimeter is completely secure.
Cavalcante is desperate because he is reaching out for help from people with whom he hasn't spoken in years, he said.
"The fact that he has reached out to people with a very distant past connection tells me he doesn't have a great network of support," Bivens said. "So I think he's desperate and I've characterized him as that all along. And I think the longer we push him, the more resources, the more tools we bring to bear, we will ultimately capture him. He doesn't have what he needs to last long-term."
Cavalcante, 34, has eluded capture since Aug. 31, when he broke out of the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to a different lockup. He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling police that he's wanted in a slaying in his home country of Brazil.
To escape, Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount. The tower guard on duty was fired, officials said.
In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state said Cavalcante is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Valter Junior Moreira dos Reis in Figueiropolis, which they said was over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle.
U.S. authorities described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Craig Caine, a retired inspector with the U.S. Marshal's Service who worked on the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, said there's always a way to get through a perimeter.
Wooded terrain is particularly difficult to search especially when someone as small as Cavalcante -- he's 5 feet (1.5 metres) tall -- can easily camouflage themselves or climb into a tree, said Caine, who isn't involved in the search efforts.
Even though Cavalcante slipped through the perimeter, it won't make things easier, Caine suggested.
"They definitely have their work cut out for them now that he breached the perimeter and they don't have a defined area to search," he said. "This guy has nothing to lose. But law enforcement just has to get lucky once. This guy has to get lucky everyday he's out there."
The length of the manhunt is not unusual, Caine said. Searches for escaped prisoners have lasted four or five weeks, or even years, he said.
Bivens declined to discuss whether Cavalcante has received assistance from others, but he said no such arrests have been made.
Cavalcante's sister was arrested by immigration authorities, Bivens said. He said she was arrested for staying past her legally allowed period of stay and law enforcement had no reason to allow her to remain in the United States since she was not cooperating with the investigation.
------
Associated Press reporter Eleonore Hughes in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131K
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Deadly flooding in Morocco, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page to be focal point of criminal trial Tuesday
The Facebook page of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
-
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
-
Informant at heart of Quebec's secret trial sues authorities for $5.8 million
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister says
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
World
-
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
-
UN food agency warns of 'doom loop' for world's hungriest as governments cut aid and needs increase
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the UN agency to drastically cut food rations to the world's hungriest people, with each one per cent cut in aid risking to push 400,000 people toward starvation.
-
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
-
Putin says prosecution of Trump shows U.S. political system is 'rotten'
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.
-
Poland says it won't lift its embargo on Ukraine grain because it would hurt its farmers
Poland's prime minister says his government will not lift its embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain as scheduled Friday because it would hurt Polish farmers.
-
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave early Tuesday more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance, the Speleological Federation of Turkiye said.
Politics
-
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggests
Receiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Google's search engine dominance is at the centre of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Entertainment
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
'Barbenheimer' continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August
Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' continued to be popular among moviegoers.
-
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Business
-
Investors drawn to oil and gas, energy transition, TSX top 30 list shows
Both traditional oil and gas stocks as well as Canada's mining and metals sector have benefited from a recent surge of investor interest in energy, new data from the Toronto Stock Exchange shows.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.
-
Cybersecurity 'issue' prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across U.S.
A 'cybersecurity issue' led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a 'One Chip Challenge' from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity -- and risks -- of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online.
-
Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game
You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savour the board game even more while out-trading opponents.
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.