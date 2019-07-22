U.S. police officer suggests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walks out of a House of Representatives office building, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 1:47PM EDT
GRETNA, La. - A Louisiana police officer posted a comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot.
Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said Friday that his officer's post was "disturbing," but he doesn't believe it constitutes an actual threat.
The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports Officer Charlie Rispoli wrote that Ocasio-Cortez "needs a round" and not "the kind she used to serve." The post included a fake story with a fabricated quote to make it appear as if Ocasio-Cortez said "We pay soldiers too much."
The chief says the post violated department policy. Internal affairs is investigating. Any disciplinary measures wouldn't be made public.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Ocean wave breaks man's neck in fatal 'freak accident'
- Tensions rise after attack targeting Hong Kong protesters
- Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across U.S.
- U.S. police officer suggests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot
- Nuclear watchdog says its chief, Yukiya Amano, has died at 72