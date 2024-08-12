U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East

After winning $100K, this Canadian lotto player shares what he learned
When the unimaginable happens and a big lotto win hits, it can be life-changing. CTVNews.ca spoke with one lucky player to find out what the windfall taught him.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.
The moves come as the U.S. and other allies push for Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire agreement that could help calm soaring tensions in the region following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
Officials have been on the lookout for retaliatory strikes by both Iran and Hezbollah for the killings, and the U.S. has been beefing up its presence in the region.
Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement that Austin spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant earlier in the day, and reiterated America's commitment “to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.”
The Lincoln, which has been in the Asia Pacific, had already been ordered to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group, which is scheduled to begin heading home from the Middle East. Last week, Austin said the Lincoln would arrive in the Central Command area by the end of the month.
It wasn't clear Sunday what his latest order means, or how much more quickly the Lincoln will steam to the Middle East. The carrier has F-35 fighter jets aboard, along with the F/A-18 fighter aircraft that are also on carriers.
Ryder also did not say how quickly the USS Georgia guided missile submarine would get to the region.
He said Austin and Gallant also discussed Israel's military operations in Gaza and the importance of mitigating civilian harm.
The call comes a day after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest attacks of the 10-month Israel-Hamas war.
A man died after an unauthorized helicopter flight in Queensland, Australia ended in a crash on a hotel roof early Monday morning, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the building as flames engulfed the aircraft.
Cruise ships have doubled in size over the past two decades, a precedent that could lead to even bigger vessels plying our oceans in the future and bringing potential problems, a new report has warned.
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
An official in the Kursk border region of Russia on Monday urged more residents to evacuate due to the 'very tense situation' in the area, where Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to a surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.
The death toll from a mountain of rubbish that collapsed in the Ugandan capital rose to 24 on Monday as rescuers with excavators continued searching for victims, according to the city authority.
A major forest fire was raging out of control on the northern fringes of the Greek capital Monday, triggering numerous evacuation orders for Athens suburbs and outlying areas as strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and dozens of water-dropping planes.
Former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump brought out Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock to the RNC last month, while Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston are among the star-powered artists who have voiced support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her White House bid.
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
Trilly the moose, a long-time resident of the Toronto Zoo’s Canadian Domain, died last week, zoo staff confirmed Monday.
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broke the government's silence by indirectly acknowledging ongoing military actions against Russia in an effort to 'push the war out into the aggressor's territory' in his nightly address.
Families of victims of an airliner crash in Brazil gathered Sunday at a morgue and hotels in Sao Paulo as three French government investigators arrived to follow the probe. Forensics experts worked to identify the remains of the 62 people killed in the accident.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
The lawyer of the main suspect in a foiled plot to carry out an attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna on Sunday sought to play down the seriousness of the plan, saying her client was only 'playing with ideas.'
Scotiabank has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp. The Canadian bank will pay a total of about US$2.8 billion for a 14.9 per cent take in the company in two stages.
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
People around the world dream of relocating to Italy live the “Dolce Vita” dream. But for many, that dream remains just that – a dream – because of one major stumbling block: immigration.
The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda said on Monday.
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.
British Columbians might want to stay up late on Sunday, as the annual celestial light show known as the Perseid meteor shower will be dazzling in the sky.
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning. Police said the incident happened at Eglinton and Falmouth avenues, just west of Danforth Road, at 5:50 a.m.
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
The heavy rainfall has caused water to accumulate in the Dorval Tunnel.
A boil water advisory has been lifted for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded sunset show in France’s national stadium, handing over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.
With a busy fall election season approaching, several candidates have announced their intentions to run for a spot on Regina's city council.
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is reopened Monday morning after being closed between Hearst and Kapuskasing following a crash Sunday afternoon.
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
A grassroots group of Parry Sound residents is speaking against the removal of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail.
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven year old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
A 27-year-old man faces 22 criminal charges after a firearm, ammo and other items were stolen from a vehicle parked in downtown Sault Ste. Marie last week.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
