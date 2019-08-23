U.S. opening Greenland consulate for first time in decades
In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo, icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 5:15PM EDT
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is planning to open a U.S. consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades amid increased strategic and economic interest in the Danish territory.
The State Department says in a letter to Congress that reestablishing a consulate in Greenland is part of a broader plan to increase the U.S. presence in the Arctic.
A copy of the letter was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with U.S. ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the U.S. buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea.
The U.S. opened a consulate in Greenland in 1940 after the Nazi occupation of Denmark. It closed in 1953. The new one would open next year in the capital of the semi-autonomous territory.