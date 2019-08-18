U.S. officials seize 4,400 kg of marijuana mixed with jalapeno peppers
This Thursday, Aug 15, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeno peppers seized by CBP officers in San Diego's Otay Mesa, Calif. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:49PM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- Officials say they seized US$2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeno peppers at a Southern California port.
A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.
A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 3,401 kilograms of marijuana in the peppers' pallets.
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.
Authorities seized more than 4,808 kilograms of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.
