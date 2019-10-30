U.S. official predicts Islamic State will replace slain leader
This image made from video posted on a militant website on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. (Al-Furqan media via AP)
Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:14PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A senior U.S. counterterrorism official says he expects a new leader of the Islamic State will emerge following the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a weekend raid.
Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Russell Travers says the killing of the Islamic State leader by U.S. forces in Syria on Saturday was a "significant" development.
But Travers warned that the group has a "deep bench" of militants who could replace al-Baghdadi.
He spoke Wednesday at a House hearing on global national security threats.
He told members of Congress that said he didn't think al-Baghdadi's death would affect any attacks that were in the process of being planned by a group that once controlled a large swath of territory across Syria and Iraq.
