U.S. offers $5 million for information on 3 al Qaeda figures
In this in this 1998 file photo made available Friday, March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri speaks to the press in Khost, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:13PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The United States is offering cash rewards for information leading to the identification and location of three top al Qaeda operatives.
The State Department says it'll pay up to $5 million each for information about the men who it says were senior members of an al Qaeda affiliate active in Syria.
The members of Hurras al-Dian are said to be loyal to al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. They're identified as Egyptian Abu 'Abd al-Karim al-Masri, Jordanian Abu Mahmud al-Shami and Syrian Faruq al-Suri.
The money is offered under the department's "Rewards for Justice" program. Since 1984, according to the department, the program has paid out more than $150 million for information leading to the arrests or deaths of suspected terrorists or for information that's prevented terrorist attacks.
