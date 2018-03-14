U.S. Navy jet crashes off Key West; condition of crew members unknown
In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a row of F18 fighter jets are shown on the deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) off the disputed South China Sea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 6:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 7:46PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Navy officials say a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, and its two crew members have been recovered, but their conditions are not known.
According to officials, the F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway. The pilot and weapons system officer ejected.
The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the information has been made public.
