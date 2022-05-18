U.S: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia

North Korean military guard posts, rear, and South Korea posts, bottom, are seen from Paju, South Korea, Friday, May 13, 2022. North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations this year and one that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) North Korean military guard posts, rear, and South Korea posts, bottom, are seen from Paju, South Korea, Friday, May 13, 2022. North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations this year and one that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

  • U.S: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia

    U.S. intelligence shows that it's a "genuine possibility" that North Korea will conduct another ballistic missile test or nuclear test around President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan that begins later this week, according to the White House.

