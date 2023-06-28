U.S. military launches official investigation of disputed drone strike that reportedly killed civilian
An official investigation has been launched by U.S. Central Command into the May 3 drone strike in Syria that reportedly killed a civilian instead of the intended senior al-Qaeda target.
A statement from CENTCOM on Wednesday said that the civilian casualty credibility assessment recently completed has become an official 15-6 investigation. CNN reported earlier this month that CENTCOM was preparing to launch the formal investigation.
“The civilian casualty credibility assessment process has become an AR 15-6 investigation,” the CENTCOM statement on Wednesday said. “Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commander of [Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve], appointed a general officer as the investigating officer, effective June 23, 2023.”
The investigation comes eight weeks after the drone strike which was targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader. Despite confidence from senior CENTCOM officials in the aftermath of the strike that they had killed an al-Qaeda leader, family members of the person reportedly killed in the strike said he was a farmer with no terrorism ties.
The family identified the man killed as 56-year-old Loutfi Hassan Mesto, a father of 10.
CENTCOM officials knew it would take time to identify the person killed in the strike. Nevertheless, the day of the operation, CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla ordered a tweet be sent from the command’s official Twitter account announcing the strike.
“At 11:42 am local Syrian time on 3 May, US Central Command Forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader,” the tweet said. “We will provide more information as operational details become available.”
CENTCOM has not provided more details about the strike.
The formal 15-6 investigation is the latest in a drawn-out timeline following the strike. It took two weeks for CENTCOM to begin the civilian casualty assessment, which started a week after The Washington Post presented information to CENTCOM about the strike potentially killing a civilian instead of the intended target.
Asked in May about the strike, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news briefing that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has “complete confidence” in the department’s civilian harm mitigation efforts.
“I think our record speaks for itself in terms of how seriously we take these,” he said. “Very few countries around the world do that. The secretary has complete confidence that we will continue to abide by the policies that we put into place.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
Canada
-
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
-
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
-
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
-
Orca calf spotted near Tofino, B.C., an apparent new addition to an endangered pod
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
World
-
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
-
France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
France's government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.
-
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
-
U.S. military launches official investigation of disputed drone strike that reportedly killed civilian
An official investigation has been launched by U.S. Central Command into the May 3 drone strike in Syria that reportedly killed a civilian instead of the intended senior al-Qaeda target.
-
A Helsinki deputy mayor is under fire after being caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti
The deputy mayor of Finland's capital is facing possible legal action, and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign, after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend.
-
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
Jeffrey Epstein was left alone in his jail cell with a surplus of bed linens the night he killed himself. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight. And, despite his high profile and a suicide attempt two weeks earlier, he wasn't checked on regularly as required.
Politics
-
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
A progressive public policy think tank is urging the federal government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy in its ongoing dispute with the United States over the ill-fated Keystone XL project.
Health
-
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
-
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
-
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
Entertainment
-
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
-
Pedro Pascal and World Bank's Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal are on this year's Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
-
Paul McCartney's rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Is there really a new way to look at The Beatles, one of the most filmed and photographed bands in history? Yes, says Britain's National Portrait Gallery, which is providing a fresh perspective with an exhibition of band's-eye-view images that Paul McCartney captured as the group shot to global fame.
Business
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
-
Indigo reports $49.6M full-year loss compared with $3.3M profit a year earlier
Indigo Books and Music Inc. reported a loss of $49.6 million its latest financial year which saw a cyberattack take down its website and payment systems and compromise the personal information of some current and former employees.
-
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or maybe next year.
Lifestyle
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
Share of U.S. employees working on-site drops in pandemic's first year
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for labourers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.
-
'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Sports
-
Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
-
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
-
Canada ties Guadeloupe 2-2 after giving up late goal in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
A late stoppage time own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe allowed Guadeloupe to draw Canada 2-2 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener on Tuesday at BMO Field. Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada, with the second marker being an own goal from Guadeloupe.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.