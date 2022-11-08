U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says

Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday.

Up for grabs are every U.S. House seat and about one-third of the U.S. Senate, both of which Democrats hold slim majorities in, on top of multiple governors' races.

However, this year's midterms come at a time of heightened political divisions in the U.S., where the integrity of elections themselves has come into question.

"But I think the question is, are we going to see American democracy continue or will this election be the confirmation that American democracy is on the decline in the United States?" political analyst Eric Ham told CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina on Monday at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

"So it's a very pivotal election because I think the question is: Does democracy hold or are we saying democracy began to eventually go away?"

Former U.S. president Donald Trump popularized the idea of "stolen" elections following his loss to current U.S. President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated in 2021.

But Biden's approval sits around 43 per cent among U.S. adults, according to one October poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Twenty-five per cent also said they believed the country is headed in the right direction.

Either way, Ham says Trump has shown that he is and will continue to be an influential political player in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Ham expects there to be people who will not accept the outcome of the midterm election. The question is: how will they respond?

"You know, it's possible America can pull itself back from this because we've seen it happen before ...," he said.

"But when you say that I am not going to accept an election, which is the hallmark of democracy, in many ways you're saying I'm not going to accept democracy unless I control those levers of power. And if I don't control those levers of power, then I will respond violently even. That's a scary thing. That's a scary place to be for nation."

Asked if there is anyone in the U.S. who could bring the country together, Ham responded, "I don't even think Jesus Christ himself could bring America together."

"I don't think there's anyone at this moment who could bring the nation together," he added.

"America's only salvation is if the hate that's driving our politics, it has to die out. No one's going to snuff it out. No one's going to change this situation. I think it has to die out."

