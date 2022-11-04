Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections

WASHINGTON -

In Philadelphia, the very birthplace of American democracy, sits a huge sign with a blunt message: “Vote – everything is at stake.”

As Americans cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections, with Democrats at risk of losing control in Congress, CTV National News spoke to some voters who say those “stakes” could hardly be higher.

“Everything [is at stake],” said Tom, who asked CTV National News to protect his identity. “The constitution in the country, rights, not just for women but men. It is just everything.”

He says he voted early because he is concerned about how the election process could unfold at polling stations.

“I don’t want to deal with any yelling, any screaming, any people at voting booths carrying guns.”

In what was billed as a major speech this week, U.S. President Joe Biden called the midterm elections a pivotal test of American democracy.

He condemned political violence, including the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco.

Biden also slammed so-called election deniers, who continue to say the current U.S. president did not win the 2020 presidency against Donald Trump. Biden put the blame for that squarely on Trump.

“American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election,” said the U.S president.

Biden warned Americans that political violence and intimidation at the polls is eroding U.S. democracy.

“We don’t settle our differences in America with a riot, a mob or a bullet or a hammer. We settle them peacefully at the ballot box.”

The concern by many is that the so-called election deniers have not ruled out wrongly overturning election results in future, for example, if they don’t like the outcome or result. It’s a fear casting doubt on the integrity of future U.S. elections, says one U.S. political sociologist.

“I think it is an extremely consequential moment for American democracy,” Larry Diamond told CTV National News. “It’s being tested in a way that it has not been tested since the 1860s and the civil war. “

Bill Kristol, a life-long Republican until the rise of Trump, is part of a conservative movement which pumps millions of dollars into political advertising aimed at defeating election denying candidates.

“What is the future of this country if we go down the path we’re going down?” he told CTV National News. “I’m a little shocked and distressed that there’s not a more robust repudiation of them. “

Some polls suggest it is the economy, inflation, the cost of groceries and gas that will drive voters to the polls, perhaps giving Republicans the edge electorally in some key battleground states.

North of the border, even Canadians worry U.S. democracy may be on the brink.

Toronto author and political analyst Stephen Marche, who wrote ‘The Next Civil War: Dispatches From The American Future’ suggests political polarization in the U.S. has poisoned its political system.

“There could be a raft of people who basically will not accept electoral outcomes,” March told CTV National News. “It’s a toxic stew that’s really going to have terrible consequences for not just America, but the world.”

All of this is a sobering reminder that these midterm elections are a crucial moment for America, with the U.S. president asking voters to think about that when they head to the polls on Nov. 8.

With files from The Associated Press.