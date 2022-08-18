U.S. media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to host the UN chief and Turkey's leader Thursday for talks on the recent deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the nearly six-month-old war.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social