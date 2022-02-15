A Democratic candidate for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, was the target of a shooting Monday morning at his campaign headquarters, authorities said.

Democrat Craig Greenberg was the target of the shooting in the city's Butchertown neighbourhood, Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Chief Erika Shields said, adding that although there were no injuries in the incident, a round did appear to strike Greenberg's clothing.

Quintez Brown, 21, has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection with the shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Public Information Officer Elizabeth Ruoff.

CNN has been unable to determine if Brown has obtained an attorney.

The Louisville Courier Journal identified Brown as a former intern and editorial columnist with the newspaper.

Shields said earlier Monday that authorities had "no known motive at this time," adding: "We also have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone."

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local police investigating the incident, spokespeople for the agencies told CNN.

Tim Beam, a spokesperson for the FBI, also confirmed that FBI agents responded to the scene. Beam said the FBI is working to determine whether any federal crimes took place during the attempted shooting.

ATF spokesperson Cassandra Mullins confirmed that the agency is assisting Louisville Metro Police in responding to the incident, which began after 911 calls were made regarding an "active aggressor."

Greenberg, describing the shooting during an afternoon news conference, said that "a man walked into our office. When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting. The individual closest to the door managed to bravely get the door shut. We barricaded the door and the suspect fled."

Virginia Woodward, the chair of the Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party, said Monday that her offices were aware of the shooting and that they were "hopeful this is just a random incident."

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was "appalled to learn about the attempt on Craig Greenberg's life."

"I have spoken with Craig and I am grateful that he is physically unharmed. Violence is never the answer," he continued.

This story has been updated with additional details Monday.