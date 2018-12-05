U.S. man says he urinated on Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt
This Feb. 1, 2012, file photo, shows Kellogg's cereal products, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 1:47AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man faces up to three years in prison for urinating on a Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.
News outlets report 49-year-old Gregory Stanton pleaded guilty last month to tampering with consumer products. He was indicted by a grand jury in September. Stanton worked for the plant in 2014 and posted a video online in 2016 of him urinating on the conveyor belt. The video led the company to alert law enforcement and launched an investigation that involved the Food & Drug Administration.
It's unclear what prompted Stanton to urinate on the line or to film and share the act. WREG-TV reports the company and workers union were involved in a labour dispute at the time.
Stanton is set to be sentenced in February.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Supplies low for shelters helping migrants as holidays near
- After 17 years, war in Afghanistan is at a stalemate, U.S. general tells Congress
- New Hampshire teacher placed on leave over KKK holiday jingle
- U.S. man says he urinated on Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt
- With 11 names left, search for wildfire missing winds down