TORONTO -- A couple from Louisiana had their romantic trip to a Tanzania resort end in tragedy after the man died while to proposing to the woman while underwater, according to local reports.

Kenesha Antoine posted a memorial to her partner Steven Weber that included photos and videos of the proposal on Facebook.

In the video, Weber can be seen swimming up to the viewing window of a submerged room that allows guests to look into the ocean. He then holds up a note proposing to Antoine and pulls out a ring before swimming out of frame.

The note read: “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But…everything I love about you, I love more every day! Will you please be my wife? Marry me???”

Antoine wrote in her memorial post that since Weber “never emerged from those depths,” he “never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’”

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” she wrote.

The U.S. Department of State is quoted in local reports on Friday confirming that a U.S. tourist had died in Tanzania, but did not offer details.