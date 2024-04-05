U.S. man convicted in decades-long identity theft that led to his victim being jailed

BREAKING Calgary murder victim's body found by police
William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was wracking up debt using his name.
But when he reported his concerns to the branch manager of a bank, he wound up spending nearly two years locked up, accused of identity theft himself. As he continued to insist he was Woods in a desperate effort to clear his name, he was even sent to a state mental hospital and drugged, court records show.
Finally this week, a former high-level Iowa hospital IT worker who had assumed Woods' identity for decades pleaded guilty to two federal charges.
That man, 58-year-old Matthew David Keirans, who lived in Hartland, Wisconsin, faces up to 32 years in prison for making false statements to a National Credit Union Administration insured institution and aggravated identify theft.
A sentencing date has not been set in the federal case, but Keirans spent 20 days in jail last year on related state charges in Iowa.
Meanwhile, a hearing is set for next week in California to vacate Woods' conviction, said Venusse Dunn, a spokesperson in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Court records show the two men first met when they both worked at a hot dog cart in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the late 1980s.
There is no record of Keirans using his own name or social security number after 1988, and he started to publicly assume the name William Woods in 1990, court documents show.
Federal prosecutors have provided no information about what precipitated the name change, said Tony Morfitt, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney in northern Iowa. But the records indicate he had a rocky childhood, running away from home at 16, travelling across the country, stealing a car in San Francisco and getting arrested in Oregon, but never appearing in court.
Over the years, he married and had a child, all as Woods. He used a genealogy website to research Woods’ family history and used that information to fraudulently obtained a copy of Woods' Kentucky birth certificate, federal prosecutors said.
He used Woods ID to get his job at the University of Iowa Hospital and to obtain a series of loans through credit unions in the state totaling more than US$200,000, prosecutors said.
Upon learning about the debt in 2019, Woods walked into the California bank. He said he didn't want to pay and sought to close the accounts that Keirans had opened in his name.
He provided his social security card, as well as his California ID. But the accounts had a lot of money in them, so the branch manager asked the real Woods a series of security questions. Unable to answer them, the bank called police, court records say.
Keirans, who was listed as Woods on the account, told police he didn't give anyone in California permission to access his bank accounts. He then faxed police a series of fraudulently acquired identification documents, court records show.
Police arrested Woods and charged him with identity theft and false impersonation. They insisted that Woods was actually called Matthew Kierans, misspelling his tormentor's name. Court documents do not explain how police linked Woods or the bank accounts to that name.
Police in Los Angeles confirmed to The Associated Press that Woods was arrested but declined to comment further.
Because Woods repeatedly disputed the identity authorities foisted upon him, a California judge found him not mentally competent to stand trial and sent him to a state mental hospital, where he received psychotropic medication.
The real Keirans called police and prosecutors periodically as the case progressed. Told at one point that the case was on hold until Woods regained mental competence, court records show that Keirans responded: “This is assuming he does.”
Woods spent 428 days in county jail and 147 days in the mental hospital before he was released after agreeing to a no-contest plea. He was ordered to pay US$400 in fines and to stop using the name William Woods.
But instead of stopping, Woods continued to push to regain his identity. One issue was that California was attempting to recoup expenses from his time at the mental hospital, court records show.
Keirans complained in one email to prosecutors in Los Angeles that Woods had filed 30 disputes on his credit report and he just spent two hours “clearing all that up.” He continued: “I need some advice on what steps to take at this point.”
Undeterred, Woods reached out to the University of Iowa Hospital, where Keirans was earning more than US$100,000 a year. Security there referred Woods complaint to University of Iowa Police.
Keirans initially insisted in an interview that the victim was “crazy” and “needed help and should be locked up,” federal prosecutors said.
But a detective tracked down the biological father listed on Woods’ birth certificate and tested the father’s DNA against Woods’ DNA. The test proved Woods was the man’s son.
When police confronted Keirens about the DNA evidence, he said: “My life is over” and “Everything is gone.”
Woods has not responded to the AP's efforts to seek comment via a court liaison who works with victims, and the public defender’s office in Los Angeles didn’t respond to emails.
AP also called people believed to be relatives of Woods, but no one called back. One person texted back a single word: "Stop."
The news stunned Keirans' family and friends. Letters written to the court on his behalf described him as a good father, kind and trustworthy.
“I believe Matt’s motivation was simple: to create the family and home he did not have in his youth,” wrote his wife of 30 years, Nancy Zimmer, who described him working to help her as she earned a doctorate in theology.
Their adult son identified himself as "the son of Matthew Keirans, formerly known as Williams Woods — in either case, known to me as Dad.”
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was interrogated by prosecutors for five hours Friday as authorities investigate whether she illegally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches and jewelry.
A fire at independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office on Friday was intentionally set, according to local fire officials.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met the leader of a strike by thousands of junior doctors on Thursday and said that the government is open to talks about its contentious push to sharply increase medical school admissions.
An international campaign to ban surrogacy received a strong endorsement Friday from the Vatican, with a top official calling for a broad-based alliance to stop the 'commercialization of life.'
William Woods was homeless and living in Los Angeles when he learned that someone was wracking up debt using his name.
Canada is wrapping up its Haiti evacuation efforts, with a third and final flight set to depart from the Caribbean country on Sunday.
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Around the world each year, tens of millions of people are told they have cancer, and millions die from the disease. Now, a report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, the number of people with cancer could rise 77 per cent.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
A 1938 comic featuring Superman's first appearance sold for US$6 million at auction on Thursday, becoming the most expensive comic ever, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun received total compensation of US$32.8 million for 2023, a 45 per cent increase from the US$22.6 million he received for 2022.
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work in an economy bogged down by high interest rates.
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.
Canada opened the women's world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Thursday.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Two people were sent to hospital Friday following a rollover crash in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
A former B.C. New Democrat MLA in the Fraser Valley has been recruited by the B.C. Conservatives to run for a seat on Vancouver Island in the October provincial election.
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
With a solar eclipse just around the corner, there has been a lot of buzz about protecting your eyes from the sun's rays, but what about our fur-friends?
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
Severe weather caused power outages on Friday in three northwest industrial areas and a neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
Two men who were acquitted of 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
The Kitchener Rangers are hoping a win Friday night will give them the edge in their playoff series against the Erie Otters.
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Police have a section of Highway 9 closed for a serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
Solar eclipse glasses have been a hot commodity in Windsor-Essex as the big day approaches.
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."
A former B.C. New Democrat MLA in the Fraser Valley has been recruited by the B.C. Conservatives to run for a seat on Vancouver Island in the October provincial election.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
The mother and daughter duo, Helen Ackerland and Mary Hayward of Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
