U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Bremen, Alabama, and placed in the custody of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.
McClendon "was placed under arrest and charged as a fugitive from justice based on an arrest warrant issued yesterday for the murder of Melissa Ann Tremblay," said a news release from Blodgett's office.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned next week, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office told CNN on Thursday. CNN attempted to reach a public defender who may be representing McClendon, but the offices were closed Thursday; the Cullman County Sheriff's Office told CNN earlier it had no information on whether McClendon had an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
Melissa was found dead on September 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard in Lawrence, said the news release.
She had been stabbed to death and a train had run over her body postmortem, the release said.
The girl was last seen the day before, playing in neighbourhoods near a social club in Lawrence while her mother and the mother's boyfriend were inside, said Blodgett. A railroad employee and pizza delivery driver were the last people to see her alive.
Melissa's mother frantically searched the area before reporting her missing at around 9 p.m. ET, according to the news release.
"Over the years, scores of witnesses, suspects, and persons-of-interest were interviewed by police," but the case went unsolved, the release said.
The cold case was reexamined by authorities in 2014 and "evidence recovered from the victim's body was instrumental in solving the case," the release said. Blodgett declined to comment on the specific evidence that led to the arrest while speaking to reporters at a news briefing Wednesday.
"The investigation found that the suspect lived in Chelmsford in 1988, and had multiple ties to Lawrence," the news release said, namely that he worked and frequented establishments in the city, as well as a local church.
Tremblay's surviving relatives were notified of the arrest, said the DA's office.
"I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation from beginning to end," Blodgett said. "Their tireless pursuit of justice for Melissa has brought us to this moment. We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we give up on holding her killer accountable."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
NEW THIS MORNING | Rolling Thunder biker event set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the Rolling Thunder Ottawa event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
UN chief condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become 'an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain' — a description underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Canada
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Rolling Thunder biker event set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the Rolling Thunder Ottawa event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
-
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
-
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
World
-
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
-
Ukraine updates: Russia's focus remains Donbas region, U.K. says
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: The British Defence Ministry says Russia's focus in its war on Ukraine remains the Donbas region.
-
U.S. president Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he's 'taking a hard look' at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.
-
U.S. feds seek nearly US$3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort -- who was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and later pardoned -- seeking to recover nearly US$3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts.
-
Israel halts for Holocaust day, honours 6 million Jews killed
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
-
Britain's parliamentary term ends in acrimony and scandal
British lawmakers headed back to their constituencies across the country Thursday at the end of a parliamentary year overshadowed by scandal.
Politics
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Indigenous leaders say safe drinking water settlement with federal government is unfair
The federal government has set aside about $1.5 billion to compensate Indigenous people who have been without clean drinking water, the result of a class-action lawsuit initiated by First Nations communities.
Health
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
The James Webb Space Telescope is fully aligned and ready to observe the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope is ready to observe the universe. The space observatory's massive mirror, capable of peering into the most distant reaches of space, is now completely aligned, according to the NASA's Webb team.
-
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Entertainment
-
'Roller-coaster of a game': Mattea Roach wins 17th 'Jeopardy!' match by just $1
Wednesday night’s 'Jeopardy!' episode was a nail-biter, but Mattea Roach managed to squeeze out her 17th win -- this time by just $1.
-
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday's 'The Late Late Show,' which he began hosting in 2015.
Business
-
Canadian, U.S. oil companies scramble to find workers despite boom
Thousands of workers in the United States and Canada have left oil and gas jobs, put off by arduous conditions, remote locations, and insufficient compensation, or lured to the renewables sector as the world transitions to cleaner energy.
-
Elon Musk sells US$4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly US$4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
-
Amazon reports US$3.8B loss, stock plunges
Amazon reported a nearly US$4 billion loss in the first three months of the year, sending the company's stock plunging.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
-
NFL teams draft defence, then offence with focus on receivers
The first five selections of the 2022 NFL draft came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offence went in the opening five picks.
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.