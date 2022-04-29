U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death

A man has been arrested in the 1988 killing of Melissa Tremblay, seen in this undated photo. (Essex District Attorney's Office) A man has been arrested in the 1988 killing of Melissa Tremblay, seen in this undated photo. (Essex District Attorney's Office)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social