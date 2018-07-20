U.S. making 'great progress' reuniting migrant families: judge
In this June 18, 2014 file photo, two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 6:17PM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge says the Trump administration is making "great progress" toward meeting a Thursday deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border.
Justice Department attorneys said Friday that 450 children 5 and older had been reunified, up from 364 a day earlier.
There are still hundreds to go. In a court filing Thursday, the administration said about 1,600 were believed "eligible" and about 900 were "not eligible or not yet known to be eligible."
The vast majority of ineligible are being vetted.
It appeared unlikely that all would be reunified by Thursday. More than 200 children have been released into the United States and parents of an unknown number have been deported.
