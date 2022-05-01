U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv as civilians evacuated from Mariupol
The United Nations laboured Sunday to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
Russia's high-stakes offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country's eastern industrial heartland has Ukrainian forces fighting village by village and more civilians fleeing airstrikes and artillery shelling as the war draws near their doorsteps.
As many as 100,000 people are believed to still be in blockaded Maripol, including up to 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Pelosi, who is second in line to succeed the president, is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since the war erupted. Her Saturday trip with a congressional delegation was a sign of unflinching U.S. support and came just days after Russia launched rockets at the capital during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
During a Sunday news conference in the Polish city of Rzeszow, Pelosi said she and other members of the delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for three hours on Saturday and brought him "a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership."
Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture Kyiv. Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, is a major target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Details about the scope of Saturday's evacuations and the possibility of more to come Sunday were unclear given the number of parties involved in the negotiations and the volatile situation on the ground.
The Russian Defence Ministry said a total of 46 people, a group of 25 and another numbering 21, were evacuated from areas near the Azovstal steel plant, the last defence holdout in Mariupol.
A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the Azovstal steel works, said Saturday that 20 civilians were evacuated from the steelworks.
In a video posted on the regiment's Telegram channel, regiment Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well as civilians. "We don't know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed," he said.
The UN has not confirmed that people were able to leave Mariupol on Saturday. An Associated Press journalist saw women and children arriving in Bezimenne, a village which is under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Elsewhere in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, about 20 older adults and children clutching bags along with their dogs and cats boarded a minivan Saturday in the town of Lyman, where at least half the population has fled Russian shelling, The van, marked with a sign reading "evacuation of children" in Ukrainian, sped off toward the city of Dnipro as explosions were heard in the distance.
"The liberators have come and have freed us from what? Our lives?" said Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.
Undeterred by air raid sirens and warnings to shelter at home, people in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia visited cemeteries Sunday, when Ukrainians observed the Orthodox Christian day of the dead.
"If our dead could rise and see this, they would say, `It's not possible, they're worse than the Germans,"' Hennadiy Bondarenko, 61, said while marking the day with his family at a picnic table among the graves. "All our dead would join the fighting, including the Cossacks."
In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy warned that Russia was "gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country." He urged Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.
"But why do the Russian soldiers need this? Why do their families need this?" Zelenskyy said in Russian.
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Western military analysts have suggested that the offensive in the Donbas region, which includes Mariupol, was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and the separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.
Video and images from inside the Mariupol steel plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified men with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.
A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine's National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.
The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken in the last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.
Numerically, Russia's military manpower vastly exceeds Ukraine's. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated Russia had positioned near the border as many as 190,000 troops; Ukraine's standing military totals about 200,000, spread throughout the country.
With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia's offensive still could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia's vast armories mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.
------
Fisch reported from Sloviansk. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Trisha Thompson in Rome and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
------
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv as civilians evacuated from Mariupol
The United Nations laboured Sunday to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media
The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to share cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of 'Rolling Thunder'
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Canada
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to share cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
B.C. garage with rooftop garden inspires unexpected love story
Freida Eriksen will never forget when she was a child and started helping her parents transform their home into an international attraction that would change her life forever.
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP say
An investigation into what Mounties called a 'very disturbing incident' outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of 'Rolling Thunder'
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
Indigenous author on learning to forgive her abusive mother who was sent to a residential school
Indigenous author Darlene Isaac's new book tells a story of healing and forgiveness from the intergenerational trauma and abuse that she suffered at the hands of her mother, who was sent to a residential school as a child.
World
-
U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv as civilians evacuated from Mariupol
The United Nations laboured Sunday to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
-
Ukraine updates: U.S. lawmakers vow to help defeat Putin
What's happening in Ukraine today: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and vowed continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia after leading a congressional delegation to Kyiv to assess Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war.
-
May Day rallies held in Europe honor workers, protest governments
Citizens and trade unions in cities around Europe were taking to the streets on Sunday for May Day marches, and put out protest messages to their governments, notably in France where the holiday to honour workers was being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron.
-
Evidence mounts of Republican involvement in Trump election schemes
Text messages unveiled in court filings provide new details about how, long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded, several Republican lawmakers were participating directly in Donald Trump's campaign to reverse the results of a free and fair election.
-
Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges Russian troops not to fight
What's happening in Ukraine on Saturday: A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odessa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said Saturday.
-
Alabama authorities searching for a murder suspect and the corrections officer who removed him from jail
Authorities in Lauderdale County, Alabama, are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate charged with murder who went missing Friday morning.
Politics
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to share cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader
The events of the COVID-19 pandemic, from when the health crisis first landed until now, are shaping the contest for who will lead the Conservative party after Sept. 10.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
Satellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
Satellites have detected methane emissions from belching cows at a California feedlot, marking the first time emissions from livestock - a major component of agricultural methane - could be measured from space.
-
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
-
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children
Hollywood actress and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.
-
Bill Murray says his behaviour led to complaint, film's pause
Bill Murray on Saturday acknowledged that his behaviour on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his latest movie.
Business
-
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Prices for Russian credit default swaps -- insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default -- plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.
-
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending US$51 billion
Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway investors a few details Saturday about how he spent more than US$50 billion earlier this year and again reassured them that the company he built will endure long after the 91-year-old billionaire is gone.
-
India seizes US$725 million from Chinese company Xiaomi
Indian authorities on Saturday seized US$725 million from Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi, accusing it of breaking the country's foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad, officials said.
Lifestyle
-
A couple couldn't make it in time to a Vegas wedding chapel. They got married on a Southwest flight instead
A Southwest flight from Dallas to Las Vegas turned into a makeshift wedding chapel last Sunday, complete with toilet paper streamers and a flight attendant maid of honour.
-
Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice on cereal
Looking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that's made specifically for orange juice.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended 324 games over sex assault allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for a record two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.
-
102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record
Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma has achieved her goal of running 102 marathons in as many days, setting an unofficial women's world record.
-
Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence
COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. That will change next week when the Leafs, Oilers and Flames open the post-season in front of die-hard spectators no doubt eager to make up for lost time.
Autos
-
New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.