U.S. launches rare strike on Syrian government-backed troops
This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows what it says is one of its paramedics carrying his wounded son fleeing from the scene of an attack after airstrikes hit a rebel-held suburb near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets)
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:24AM EST
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military launched airstrikes on Syrian government-backed troops Wednesday, a rarity in the Syrian civil war.
As many as 500 attackers began what a U.S. military official says appears to be a co-ordinated assault on Syrian opposition forces accompanied by U.S. advisers in Deir el-Zour Province.
The official says the strikes were in self-defence after the pro-government forces began firing artillery and tank rounds at the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The official says about 100 of the attackers were killed.
It's rare for the U.S. to strike forces that support Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.
Several U.S. officials say no Americans were injured in the attack by the pro-regime forces, but one SDF member was wounded. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the attack.