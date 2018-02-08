

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military launched airstrikes on Syrian government-backed troops Wednesday, a rarity in the Syrian civil war.

As many as 500 attackers began what a U.S. military official says appears to be a co-ordinated assault on Syrian opposition forces accompanied by U.S. advisers in Deir el-Zour Province.

The official says the strikes were in self-defence after the pro-government forces began firing artillery and tank rounds at the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The official says about 100 of the attackers were killed.

It's rare for the U.S. to strike forces that support Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

Several U.S. officials say no Americans were injured in the attack by the pro-regime forces, but one SDF member was wounded. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the attack.