U.S. Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
The U.S. Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the attack on the Capitol, according to court documents.
The sentence, if imposed, would be by far the longest punishment that has been handed down in the massive prosecution of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case, has received the longest sentence to date -- 18 years.
Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the far-right extremist group, and three lieutenants were convicted by a Washington jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power in the hopes of keeping Donald Trump in the White House after the Republican president lost the 2020 election.
Tarrio, who was not at the Capitol riot itself, was a top target of what has become the largest Justice Department investigation in American history. He led the neo-fascist group -- known for street fights with left-wing activists -- when Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during his first debate with Democrat Joe Biden.
During the months-long trial, prosecutors argued that the Proud Boys viewed themselves as foot soldiers fighting for Trump as the Republican spread lies that Democrats stole the election from him, and were prepared to go to war to keep their preferred leader in power.
"They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election," prosecutors wrote in their filing Thursday. "The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals."
Prosecutors are also asking for a 33-year-sentence for one of Tarrio's co-defendants, Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Fla., a self-described Proud Boys organizer.
They are asking the judge to impose a 30-year prison term for Zachary Rehl, who was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia; 27 years in prison for Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash., who was a Proud Boys chapter president; and 20 years for Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boys member from Rochester, N.Y. Pezzola was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other serious charges.
Tarrio wasn't in Washington on Jan. 6, because he had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and ordered out of the capital city. But prosecutors alleged he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that day.
Defence attorneys argued there was no conspiracy and no plan to attack the Capitol, and sought to portray the Proud Boys as an unorganized drinking club whose members' participation in the riot was a spontaneous act fuelled by Trump's election rage. Tarrio's lawyers tried to argue that Trump was the one to blame for exhorting a crowd outside the White House to " fight like hell."
Attorneys for the Proud Boys say prosecutors' proposed sentences are extreme. Noting that the chaos on Jan. 6 was fuelled by Trump's false election claims, a lawyer for Biggs and Rehl told the judge that "believing the commander in chief and heeding his call should yield some measure of mitigation."
"The defendants are not terrorists. Whatever excesses of zeal they demonstrated on January 6, 2021, and no matter how grave the potential interference with the orderly transfer of power due to the events of that day, a decade or more behind bars is an excessive punishment," attorney Norm Pattis wrote.
Like in the case of Rhodes and other Oath Keepers, prosecutors are urging the judge to apply a so-called "terrorism enhancement" -- which can lead to a longer prison term -- under the argument that the Proud Boys sought to influence the government through "intimidation or coercion."
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta agreed with prosecutors that the Oath Keepers' crimes could be punished as "terrorism," but still sentenced Rhodes and the others to prison terms shorter than what prosecutors were seeking. Prosecutors had asked Mehta to sentence Rhodes to 25 years behind bars.
Tarrio, of Miami, and his co-defendants will be sentenced before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in a string of hearings starting later this month in Washington's federal court.
It's the same courthouse where Trump pleaded not guilty this month in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith accusing the Republican of illegally scheming to subvert the will of voters and overturn his loss to Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Tarrio and three of his lieutenants were also convicted of two of the same charges Trump faces: obstruction of Congress' certification of Biden's victory, and conspiracy to obstruct Congress.
--------
Richer reported from Boston.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
BREAKING | Federal ministers to give N.W.T. wildfire update amid evacuation deadline
Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.
BREAKING | British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
From limited weddings to shuttered businesses: How Yellowknife residents are facing evacuation
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region.
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
NEW | Movie reviews: 'Strays' is a deeply silly movie that fully embraces its extreme side
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Strays,' 'Blue Beetle,' 'The Monkey King' and 'Back on the Strip.'
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing "significant and rare impacts" including extensive flooding.
Canada
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal ministers to give N.W.T. wildfire update amid evacuation deadline
Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
More communities ordered to evacuate Yellowknife, wildfires expected to reach city in days
Another two communities in Yellowknife, N.W.T. were ordered by officials Thursday to evacuate as wildfires near the city's borders.
-
Northwest Territories under threat by wildfires -- and lack of local news
Residents of the Northwest Territories are feeling the effect of the news vacuum on Facebook as they flee communities that are under threat by wildfires.
-
'Like a volcanic eruption': B.C. wildfire triggers massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud
Smoke emanating from a wildfire in B.C.'s Southern Interior erupted into a massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud this week – and the explosive phenomenon was captured on video.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
-
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing "significant and rare impacts" including extensive flooding.
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
The U.S. Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the attack on the Capitol, according to court documents.
-
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon over gunmen inside its facilities
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it has decided to suspend all of its services in Lebanon's largest refugee camp on Friday in protest against the presence of gunmen in its facilities.
-
Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife
Firefighters battled overnight to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination, officials said Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
-
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
Health
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
-
'A real stroke of genius.' How Apple's iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late '90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
-
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
Business
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street points lower again, heading for fourth straight loss
Wall Street declined early Friday, threatening a fourth straight day of losses as higher bond yields put pressure on stocks and raised expectations that interest rates would remain elevated.
-
Evergrande seeks U.S. court nod for US$32B debt overhaul as China economic fears mount
Embattled developer China Evergrande Group has filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection as part of one of the world's biggest debt restructurings, as anxiety grows over China's worsening property crisis and its impact on the weakening economy.
Lifestyle
-
Millions of old analog photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analog photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
Sports
-
Playoff time: De Grasse aims to raise level on big stage again at world championships
Andre De Grasse is set to compete in the 200 metres and help Canada defend its title in the men's 4x100 relay at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which run from Saturday to Aug. 27.
-
Longtime Blackhawks leader Toews says he's stepping away for health -- but not retiring
Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a free agent after 16 years in Chicago, says he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season.
-
Canada has many athletes at the World Athletics Championships. Here's who to cheer on
Canada will have a number of medal hopefuls at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Autos
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.