    U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade

    A Michigan judge is back in the spotlight after going toe-to-toe with a foul-mouthed defendant in court last week.

    Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced the man to 93 days in jail for contempt multiple times after the defendant first said "kiss my a--" and then interrupted Simpson again with "f--- you, f--- you."

    All told, Simpson gave the man – who was in court for a misdemeanour trespassing charge – 558 days in jail for contempt.

    "You don't come in here, you don't …" Simpson is heard saying in court footage before getting interrupted, to which he responds, "OK, that's contempt, that's 93."

    He then hands out 93 days several more times during the defendant's tirade.

    This is the second time video of Simpson handling an unruly defendant got popular online.

    Back in May, another defendant caught Simpson's ire, showing up for his court appearance by video call. The catch in that case was the man appeared to be driving at the time while attending court for driving with a suspended licence.

    In that video, Simpson is heard saying, "So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving-while-licence-suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a licence?"

    In that case, Simpson ordered the defendant to surrender to county jail.

