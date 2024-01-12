U.S. intensifies oversight of Boeing, will begin production audits after latest mishap for planemaker

BREAKING Bomb threat forces suspension of flights at St. John's International Airport
St. John's International Airport has been forced to pause all flight operations Friday morning as police investigate the credibility of a bomb threat.
The Federal Aviation Administration will begin auditing Boeing's aircraft production and increase oversight of the troubled manufacturer after a panel blew off a jetliner in midflight last week, the last in a string of mishaps for its marquee aircraft.
The agency's move comes just a day after it announced an investigation into whether Boeing failed to make sure a fuselage panel that blew off was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved.
The FAA said Friday that it would audit Boeing's 737 Max 9 jetliner production line, as well as the company's parts suppliers "to evaluate Boeing's compliance with its approved quality procedures."
The FAA statement said it also would look into safety risks from the agency delegating inspection authority to company employees, and will consider moving those functions to an independent third party.
"It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in the statement. "The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years require us to look at every option to reduce risk."
The agency also will increase monitoring of 737-Max incidents that happen while the plane is in use.
Boeing said Thursday it would cooperate with the FAA investigation, which is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra doors when those exits are not required for safety reasons on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.
The FAA investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra doors when those exits are not required for safety reasons on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.
One of two plugs on an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out shortly after the plane took off from Portland, Oregon, a week ago, leaving a hole in the plane. The cabin lost pressure and the plane was forced to return to Portland to make an emergency landing.
After the incident, the FAA grounded all Max 9s equipped with the plugs, forcing Alaska and United to cut flights. The aircraft remain grounded while the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA continue their investigation.
St. John's International Airport has been forced to pause all flight operations Friday morning as police investigate the credibility of a bomb threat.
More winter weather is expected across the country on Friday and into the weekend, with some Canadians preparing for snow and others bracing against bone-chilling wind. Here's where.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
More winter weather is expected across the country on Friday and into the weekend, with some Canadians preparing for snow and others bracing against bone-chilling wind. Here's where.
St. John's International Airport has been forced to pause all flight operations Friday morning as police investigate the credibility of a bomb threat.
Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.
Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman say they fear they will die without compensation after they were acquitted of a 1983 murder.
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Bomb threats and false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials, state capitols and courthouses have surged in recent weeks, including some connected to court cases against former president Donald Trump.
Russian tourists reportedly going on a ski trip to North Korea will be the first international travellers to visit the country since border closings in January 2020 amid the global pandemic lockdown.
Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite Friday on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and to improve responses to natural disasters.
The Federal Aviation Administration will begin auditing Boeing's aircraft production and increase oversight of the troubled manufacturer after a panel blew off a jetliner in midflight last week, the last in a string of mishaps for its marquee aircraft.
Russia's domestic security agency said on Friday that it has arrested a Russian citizen for allegedly providing information to Poland about Moscow's defence industry production.
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday she would not weigh in on the recent arrest of a Rebel News personality because politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police.
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
Several Ontario hospitals are warning of higher-than-usual numbers of patients and longer wait times, particularly in their emergency departments.
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Mean Girls,' 'The Beekeeper,' 'The Book of Clarence' and 'Freud's Last Session.'
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Panama's government on Thursday inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country's Supreme Court ruled in November that the government's concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests.
Experts say the escalating risk of severe weather events is one of several factors putting pressure on insurance companies and potentially increasing premiums for consumers.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov will meet in the Australian Open qualifying tournament after both advancing to the final round.
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.
ESPN has apologized to the organization that administers the Sports Emmy Awards for submitting fake names in categories where they were not eligible to win.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.