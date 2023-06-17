U.S. imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law

The Ugandan Parliament votes on a harsh new anti-gay bill on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi, File) The Ugandan Parliament votes on a harsh new anti-gay bill on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social