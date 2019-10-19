U.S. impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it
In this March 20, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Cabinet Room of the White House with Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Long after more flamboyant Cabinet colleagues fell out of Trump’s favor amid ethics scandals, low-profile Perry, the folksy former Texas governor, survived in part by steering clear of controversy as energy secretary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:41PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Energy Secretary Rick Perry was one of the survivors in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet, avoiding scandals that have taken out higher-profile figures.
Until now.
Perry's announcement that he's quitting by year's end comes as the House impeachment investigation highlights his work in Ukraine. It was Ukraine where Perry promoted U.S. natural gas -- and where Trump hoped to find dirt on political rival Joe Biden.
Perry was one of his Trump's longest serving Cabinet members. Trump said Perry had planned for months to quit. But it's the latest turnover in a Cabinet that's seen plenty of change.
Perry says his Ukraine work followed U.S. policy. He says he never heard anyone push Ukraine to investigate Biden.
The Energy Department has rejected a House subpoena for Perry.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders
- Video captures moment coach hugs student after disarming him of a shotgun
- Burglar hid in Costco then stole US$13K in jewelry after store closed: police
- Hondurans call for president to step down after drug verdict
- U.S. impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it