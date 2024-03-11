World

    • U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge announces resignation in late March

    U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana) U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.”

    A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD secretary since the start of President Joe Biden’s administration.

    “As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said in a statement. “Having worked at every level of government ... I have worked tirelessly to ensure that America lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

    Fudge’s statement did not indicate a reason she was resigning now, saying only that she planned to “transition to life as a private citizen.”

    The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge’s dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

    “From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” Biden said. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News