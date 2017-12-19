U.S. House passes GOP's $1.5T tax bill
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 2:39PM EST
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.
The House approved the bill by a mostly party line vote of 227-203. The bill represents the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.
The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.
The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K.'s newest, most expensive aircraft carrier needs repair
- Residents of U.S. town granted land, titles in namesake Scotland
- Baby bongo born, more likely soon at Species Survival Center
- Al Qaeda divisions may aid Syria president's bid to gain power
- Austria walks back double-citizenship plan after Italy balks