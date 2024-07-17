World

    • U.S. Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump rally

    WASHINGTON -

    The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into the Secret Service's handling of security for former president Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.

    In a brief notice posted to the inspector general's website, the agency said the objective of the probe is to "Evaluate the United States Secret Service's (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024 campaign event."

    There was no date given for when the investigation was launched. The notice was among a long list of ongoing cases that the inspector general's office is pursuing.

    U.S. President Joe Biden already had directed an independent review of the security at the rally.

    The shooting has raised questions about how the gunman was able to climb onto a roof with a clear line of sight to the former president, who said he was shot in the ear.

    The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 metres (157 yards) of the stage where the Republican former president was speaking when he opened fire. That's despite a threat on Trump's life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the Saturday rally.

    A bloodied Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, and agency snipers killed the shooter. Trump said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting. One rallygoer was killed, and two others critically wounded.

    Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle said the agency understands the importance of the review ordered by Biden and would fully participate in it as well as with congressional committees looking into the shooting. She said the agency was working to understand how Saturday's shooting happened and to make sure something like it never does again.

    The agency of roughly 7,800 staff members is responsible for protecting presidents, vice-presidents, their families, former presidents, their spouses and their minor children under the age of 16 and a few other high-level Cabinet officials such as the Homeland Security secretary.

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

