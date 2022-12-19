U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
At a final meeting on Monday, the panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend criminal charges against Trump and potentially against associates and staff who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn the 2020 election.
While a criminal referral is mostly symbolic, with the Justice Department ultimately deciding whether to prosecute Trump or others, it is a decisive end to a probe that had an almost singular focus from the start.
"I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws and I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is you have to be prosecuted," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the panel, said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."
The panel, which will dissolve on Jan. 3 with the new Republican-led House, has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-watched public hearings and collected more than a million documents since it launched in July 2021. As it has gathered the massive trove of evidence, the members have become emboldened in declaring that Trump is to blame for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters almost two years ago.
After beating their way past police, injuring many of them, the Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's win, echoing Trump's lies about widespread election fraud and sending lawmakers and others running for their lives.
The attack came after weeks of Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat -- a campaign that was extensively detailed by the committee in its multiple public hearings. Many of Trump's former aides testified about his unprecedented pressure on states, federal officials and on Vice President Mike Pence to find a way to thwart the popular will.
"This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist, this is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol," Schiff said. "If that's not criminal, then I don't know what it is."
Members of the committee have said that the referrals for other individuals may also include ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations. Lawmakers have suggested in particular that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and insurrection.
On insurrection, Schiff said Sunday that "if you look at Donald Trump's acts and you match them up against the statute, it's a pretty good match." He said that the committee will focus on those individuals -- presumably Trump -- for whom they believe there is the strongest evidence.
While a so-called criminal referral has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to political pressure already on Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump's actions.
The committee is also expected at the hearing to preview its massive final report, which will include findings, interview transcripts and legislative recommendations. Lawmaker have said a portion of that report will be released Monday.
"We obviously want to complete the story for the American people," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member of the committee. "Everybody has come on a journey with us and we want a satisfactory conclusion, such that people feel that Congress has done its job."
The panel was formed in the summer of 2021 after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of what would have been a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the insurrection. That opposition spurred the Democratic-controlled House to form a committee of its own. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a Trump ally, decided not to participate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected some of his appointments. That left an opening for two anti-Trump Republicans in the House -- Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois -- to join the seven Democrats serving on the committee.
While the committee's mission was to take a comprehensive accounting of the insurrection and educate the public about what happened, they've also aimed their work at an audience of one: the attorney general. Lawmakers on the panel have openly pressured Garland to investigate Trump's actions, and last month he appointed a special counsel, Smith, to oversee several probes related to Trump, including those related to the insurrection.
In court documents earlier this year, the committee suggested criminal charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.
In a "conspiracy to defraud the United States," the committee argues that evidence supports an inference that Trump and his allies "entered into an agreement to defraud the United States" when they disseminated misinformation about election fraud and pressured state and federal officials to assist in that effort. Trump still says he won the election to this day.
The panel also asserts that Trump obstructed an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress in which the Electoral College votes are certified. The committee said Trump either attempted or succeeded at obstructing, influencing or impeding the ceremonial process on Jan. 6 and "did so corruptly" by pressuring Pence to try to overturn the results as he presided over the session. Pence declined to do so.
The committee may make ethics referrals for five House Republicans -- including McCarthy -- who ignored congressional subpoenas from the panel. Those referrals are unlikely to result in punishment since Republicans are set to take over the House majority in January.
------
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Messi finally wins World Cup; what's next for Argentina?
Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. After fulfilling his life's ambition, what's next for him and Argentina?
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022
Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk states he will follow the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of the social media company. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
Russia accuses Canada of leading isolation effort amid squabble over tweets, summons
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of an effort to isolate his country, following a series of social-media squabbles and ongoing salvos where each country summons the other's top diplomat.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
World
-
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89
Francis 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
-
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
The streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of Peru's president and never returned.
-
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
Jews in Ukraine waging a 'war between darkness and light' lit a giant menorah on Sunday night to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity and Russia's nearly 10-month war produced new victims.
-
Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Multiple explosive drones attacked Ukraine's capital before dawn Monday, local authorities reported, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to visit ally Belarus, which provided the Kremlin's forces with a launch pad for Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost 10 months ago.
-
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
-
Thai navy ship sinks, rescue underway for sailors in water
A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water.
Politics
-
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
-
Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it
Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Health
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
American ALS patients contend with US$158K price tag on new drug
In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years. But patients and physicians who celebrated Relyvrio's approval several months ago are now contending with the obstacles posed by the U.S. health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
-
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
-
James Webb Space Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
A study of early images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently revealed previously obscured newborn stars thousands of light years away from Earth.
Entertainment
-
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
-
'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
'Avatar: The Way of Water'a didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
-
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
Business
-
Global stock markets sink under global recession fears
Global stock markets fell Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation.
-
EU ministers trying, again, for compromise on gas price cap
European Union ministers were trying again on Monday to finalize a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope can help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges.
-
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
-
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
-
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil closed out the FINA World Swimming Championships in style on Sunday by setting a world record in the women's 100-metre butterfly.
-
Argentines erupt in joy after epic first World Cup final victory since 1986
Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.
Autos
-
Friendly rivals: with EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with biggest ally
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.