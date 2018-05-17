U.S. graduate posts photos of herself with AR-10 rifle on campus
Along with the AR-10 rifle, the photo shows a mortar board with the words: "Come and take it." (Photo: @KaitMarieox/Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 9:18AM EDT
KENT, Ohio -- A Kent State University graduate is not apologizing for posting graduation photos of herself carrying a rifle on campus.
Kaitlin Bennett tweeted that she could "arm herself" now that she was a graduate. Along with the AR-10 rifle, the photo shows a mortar board with the words: "Come and take it." The school prohibits students, faculty, and staff from carrying "deadly weapons."
Bennett said she should have been able to carry the weapon as a student "especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government." That was a reference to Ohio National Guardsmen killing four students and wounding nine others at the school during a Vietnam War protest in 1970.
University spokesman Eric Mansfield tells WJW-TV Bennett notified the school that she was going to have the photos taken.
Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq— Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. has a daunting to-do list to get ready for N. Korea summit
- Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
- U.S. graduate posts photos of herself with AR-10 rifle on campus
- North Korea has 'upper hand' after summit threat: former U.S. negotiator
- Hamas says most slain Gaza protesters were its members