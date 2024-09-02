U.S. government seizes plane used by Venezuelan president, citing sanctions violations

Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
The U.S. government has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, citing violations of sanctions and export control laws, the Justice Department said Monday.
U.S. officials allege that the aircraft was illegally purchased through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States.
The plane, registered to San Marino, was widely used by Maduro for foreign travel, including in a trips earlier this year to Guyana and Cuba.
The government’s centralized press office did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israeli protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
These days, it’s gotten increasingly rare to spot a payphone in any community across the country, but one expert says it's important to keep them from disappearing altogether.
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
Quebec's labour tribunal has ordered McGill University to stop obstructing and interfering with a union representing full-time law professors.
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
The first autopsies of victims of the Bayesian super yacht sinking off Sicily show drowning as the cause of death, authorities said Monday.
In a U.S. electoral campaign punctuated by jibes about “childless cat ladies,” some might wish there were rules against mocking candidates just because of their gender. Mexico — which just elected its first female president — has such a law, but it turns out it's not as easy as all that.
Russia launched an overnight barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, officials said Monday, as children prepared their return to school across the country after the summer vacation and some found classes cancelled due to damage from the attack.
The British government said Monday it is suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.
A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Reagan' were near the top of the box office this past weekend.
Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and is dropping a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.
More than 10,000 workers at 25 U.S. hotels were on strike Monday after choosing Labour Day weekend to amplify their demands for higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.
The trio of troubles are expected to dramatically transform how consumers shop in the decades to come, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable, making it hard for retailers to prepare their inventory for weather patterns months and even years in advance.
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.
Dave Dickenson is a little uneasy heading into Monday’s Labour Day Classic between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Vancouver’s park board is warning drivers that traffic coming in and out of Stanley Park will get congested over the next week due to events taking place in the area.
Loved ones gathered at Kitsilano Beach Saturday to remember lives lost to toxic drugs. People placed locks on a large metal heart with the names and ages of those who died, and photos were erected along a labyrinth of purple ribbon.
Peel Regional Police are investigating after three people were shot and another stabbed in Mississauga overnight.
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
A G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 72 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
A new course that replaced the ethics and religious culture program in elementary and high schools across the province has sparked concerns that not all Quebec cultural groups will be presented.
The Labour Day holiday is open us. Here is a list of what is open and closed on Sept. 2.
RCMP said residents no longer need to shelter-in-place on the Cold Lake military base.
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Before you make any plans on Monday you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
As of Monday morning, there were 27 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, five are under control and 22 are being observed.
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
City of London officials are sending a reminder to drivers and pedestrians about how to navigate pedestrian crossovers safely.
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Families tried to make the best of a windy day at Wasaga Beach on the Sunday before Labour Day, while business along Beach Drive reflected on the summer that was.
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.
City of Windsor officials are reminding residents to expect heavier traffic and increased demand for parking near schools and in residential neighbourhoods.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.