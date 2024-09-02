World

    • U.S. government seizes plane used by Venezuelan president, citing sanctions violations

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, and first lady Cilia Flores arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sept. 1, 2015. (Ng Han Guan / AP Photo) Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, and first lady Cilia Flores arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sept. 1, 2015. (Ng Han Guan / AP Photo)
    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. government has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, citing violations of sanctions and export control laws, the Justice Department said Monday.

    U.S. officials allege that the aircraft was illegally purchased through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States.

    The plane, registered to San Marino, was widely used by Maduro for foreign travel, including in a trips earlier this year to Guyana and Cuba.

    The government’s centralized press office did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

