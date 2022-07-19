U.S. government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law

U.S. government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social