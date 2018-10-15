U.S gov't spent millions to guard Confederate cemeteries after Charlottesville
In this Aug. 22, 2017 photo, employees of Dayton National Cemetery, move the vandalized Civil War Confederate soldier statue that stood in Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. (Eric Albrecht/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Jim Salter, The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 11:41AM EDT
ALTON, Ill. -- After last year's deadly clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, the federal government quietly spent millions of dollars to hire private security guards to stand watch over at least eight Confederate cemeteries.
That's according to documents from the Department of Veterans Affairs reviewed by The Associated Press.
The security runs around the clock at all but one of those VA-operated cemeteries. The effort is aimed at preventing the kind of damage that befell Confederate memorials across the U.S. in the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence.
None of the guarded cemeteries has been vandalized since the security was put in place.
Records show that the VA has spent nearly $3 million on the cemetery security since August 2017. The agency has not determined when the security will cease.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Elizabeth Warren's DNA analysis points to Native American heritage
- Syria reopens vital crossing with Jordan, UN post with Golan
- Woman who refused to let black neighbour into building fired
- U.S gov't spent millions to guard Confederate cemeteries after Charlottesville
- 7 in Amish buggy are injured after car rear-ends it