U.S. forest managers urge revellers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

This June 30, 2023 image shows a sign prohibiting fireworks in the Sandia Mountains that border Albuquerque, New Mexico. U.S. Forest Service managers are urging people to use glow sticks and cans of aerosol party string as alternatives to fireworks, but some environmentalists say the string is difficult to clean up and should not be used out in nature. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) This June 30, 2023 image shows a sign prohibiting fireworks in the Sandia Mountains that border Albuquerque, New Mexico. U.S. Forest Service managers are urging people to use glow sticks and cans of aerosol party string as alternatives to fireworks, but some environmentalists say the string is difficult to clean up and should not be used out in nature. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social