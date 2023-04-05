U.S. flies nuclear-capable bombers amid tensions with N. Korea

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, a U.S. B-52 bomber, C-17, and U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on Dec. 20, 2022. The United States flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Korean Peninsula again on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in a show of strength against North Korea amid concerns that the North might conduct a nuclear test. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP, File) In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, a U.S. B-52 bomber, C-17, and U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on Dec. 20, 2022. The United States flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Korean Peninsula again on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in a show of strength against North Korea amid concerns that the North might conduct a nuclear test. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP, File)

