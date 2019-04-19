U.S. feds ask for 18-month sentence in Russian agent case
In this April 21, 2013 file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 11:10PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. prosecutors say a Russian gun-rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin should serve an 18-month prison sentence.
The request came in a sentencing memo filed late Friday in Maria Butina's case.
Prosecutors say Butina was "not a spy in the traditional sense" and wasn't formally trained as an intelligence officer. Instead, they say she tried to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups as Donald Trump rose to power.
She pleaded guilty in December to a conspiracy charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. Butina is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
Butina admitted she was gathering intelligence at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.
Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of time served. Butina has been jailed since her arrest in July 2018.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 Saudi women seek asylum in Georgia, claiming oppression
- U.S. feds ask for 18-month sentence in Russian agent case
- Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
- Trump spokeswoman says she didn't lie despite telling Mueller of 'slip of the tongue'
- Warren becomes first 2020 Democrat to call for impeachment