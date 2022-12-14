U.S. Federal Reserve raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
The U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
The Fed boosted its benchmark rate a half-point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.
The policymakers also forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. That suggests that the Fed is prepared to raise its benchmark rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there until the end of next year. Some economists had expected that the Fed would project only an additional half-point increase.
"The inflation data in October and November show a welcome reduction," Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. "But it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path."
The prospect of higher-than-expected borrowing rates disappointed Wall Street. Investors immediately sent stock prices falling.
The latest rate hike was announced one day after an encouraging report showed that inflation in the United States slowed in November for a fifth straight month. The year-over-year increase of 7.1%, though still high, was sharply below a recent peak of 9.1% in June.
In its updated forecasts, the Fed's policymakers predicted slower growth and higher unemployment for next year and 2024. The unemployment rate is envisioned to jump to 4.6% by the end of 2023, from 3.7% today. That would mark a significant increase in joblessness that typically would reflect a recession.
Consistent with a sharp slowdown, the officials also projected that the economy will barely grow next year, expanding just 0.5%, less than half the forecast it had made in September.
In recent weeks, Fed officials have indicated that they see some evidence of progress in their drive to defeat the worst inflation bout in four decades and to bring inflation back down to their 2% annual target. The national average for a gallon of regular gas, for example, has tumbled from $5 in June to $3.21.
Many supply chains are no longer clogged, thereby helping reduce goods prices. The better-than-expected November inflation data showed that the prices of used cars, furniture and toys all declined last month.
So did the costs of services from hotels to airfares to car rentals. Rental and home prices are falling, too, though those declines have yet to feed into the government's data.
And one measure the Fed tracks closely -- "core" prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs for a clearer snapshot of underlying inflation -- rose only slightly for a second straight month.
Inflation has also eased slightly in Europe and the United Kingdom, leading analysts to expect the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to slow their pace of rate hikes at their meetings Thursday. Both are expected to raise rates by half a point to target still painfully high prices spikes after big three-quarter-point increases.
Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro currency fell to 10% from 10.6% in October, the first decline since June 2021. The rate is so far above the bank's 2% goal that rate hikes are expected to continue into next year. Britain's inflation also eased from a 41-year record of 11.1% in October to a still-high 10.7% in November.
At the Fed, Powell has made clear that the central bank isn't close to declaring victory over high inflation. Fed officials will likely want to see further moderate inflation readings before they would be comfortable suspending their rate hikes.
One reason for caution is that inflation gauges can sometimes reignite after initially slowing. In 2021, for example, core price increases slowed for a couple of months in the summer before accelerating again and reaching new heights.
Cumulatively, the Fed's hikes have led to much costlier borrowing rates for consumers as well as companies, ranging from mortgages to auto and business loans. The hikes have sent home sales plummeting and are starting to reduce rents on new apartments, a leading source of high inflation.
The officials have said they want rates to reach "restrictive" levels that slow growth and hiring and bring inflation down to their annual target of 2%. Worries have grown that the Fed is raising rates so much in its drive to curb inflation that it will trigger a recession next year.
The policymakers have stressed that more important than how fast they raise rates is how long they keep them at or near their peak. Wall Street investors are betting that the Fed will reverse course and start cutting rates before the end of next year.
Powell's biggest focus has been on services prices, which he has said are likely to stay persistently high. In part, that's because sharp increases in wages are becoming a key contributor to inflation. Services companies, like hotels and restaurants, are particularly labor-intensive. And with average wages growing at a brisk 5%-6% a year, price pressures keep building in that sector of the economy.
------
AP Business Writer David McHugh contributed to this report from Frankfurt, Germany.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
LIVE UPDATES | France 1-0 Morocco: Champions maintain lead in World Cup semifinal but pressure piles on
The last spot in the 2022 World Cup final is up for grabs on Wednesday as reigning champion France faces Morocco. CTVNews.ca will provide live updates throughout the match.
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
Canada
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
-
Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes
Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.
-
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is attempting to strike a tricky balance in managing Canada's supply chains, trying to shore up trade with like-minded countries while still taking advantage of China's unabated growth.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
World
-
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
-
Newspaper suggests Iranian ruling clerics may close key strait over protests
A hard-line newspaper close to Iran's ruling clerics on Wednesday suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country.
-
Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Donald Trump's company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday.
-
EU to U.S.: We already have war, don't give us trade war, too
Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship.
-
At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo
At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on Tuesday by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo's capital, Kinshasa.
-
EU lawmaker charged with corruption staying in detention after hearing postponed
A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials said on Wednesday.
Politics
-
Will MPs break for the holidays early? Liberal House leader 'optimistic'
While MPs are scheduled to stick around until Friday to finish off the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland says he's 'optimistic' about the Commons adjourning on Wednesday.
-
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
Health
-
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
-
'Supplies are tight': Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Canadian Blood Services says it's been successful in attracting new donors, but a slew of unfilled or cancelled appointments over the past few months has left the blood supply lower than it would like.
-
Pap test results delayed in Ontario; pandemic backlog, staffing shortages blamed
Both LifeLabs and Dynacare, large private labs that process millions of tests a year, acknowledged delays though neither quantified the scope.
Sci-Tech
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
-
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country's deadly Tigray conflict.
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What's a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
Entertainment
-
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
-
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
-
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Osheaga in Montreal
Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the upcoming Osheaga festival in Montreal next summer.
Business
-
Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Donald Trump's company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday.
-
OSC says no reasonable prospect of conviction in CannTrust case
The Ontario Securities Commission says it no longer has a reasonable prospect of conviction against three former cannabis company leaders linked to securities offenses at CannTrust Holdings Inc.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based gain, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.
Lifestyle
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
-
Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The U.K .may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
Sports
-
Mike Leach, former Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State's Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
-
Carlos Correa, Giants reach US$350M, 13-year deal: AP source
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a US$350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
-
Interest in Canadian men's soccer team has grown since World Cup appearance: survey
A new survey reveals that interest in the national men's soccer team has grown in Canada following its appearance at the World Cup.
Autos
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication