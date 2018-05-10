U.S. Embassy moves Twitter account from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat poses with a new road sign to the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, on May 7, 2018. (Jerusalem Municipality via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:49AM EDT
JERUSALEM -- The U.S. Embassy in Israel has changed its Twitter handle to reflect the move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem next week.
The embassy wrote on Twitter Thursday that the @usembassyta account had been changed to "@USEmbassyJerusalem." The correct account handle is @USEmbassyjlm.
The embassy has yet to change its account's backdrop from the Tel Aviv coastline to Jerusalem, saying it is "still looking for a suitable header photo."
The Trump administration is fulfilling a campaign promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, de facto recognition of the city as Israel's capital. The decision has enraged Palestinians, who want east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war, as capital of their future state.
Nearly all countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv.
The embassy transfer ceremony is slated for Monday.
