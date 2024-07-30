U.S. election poll tracker: How Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compare

Americans are casting their ballots in November to elect the 47th president of the United States.

A months-long campaign trail means hundreds of polls will be released between now and then, which CTVNews.ca will be updating right here every day.

The race took a turn in July when incumbent President Joe Biden announced he would withdraw his candidacy after announcing his re-election campaign a year earlier. Since then, Vice-President Kamala Harris has become the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party.

She'll be campaigning against former president Donald Trump, who became the Republican Party's nominee in March.

Poll data is collected and made available by 538.