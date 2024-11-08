World

    • U.S. election maps: How did 2024 compare to 2020 and 2016?

    U.S. Election Map 2024
    Share

    Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled.

    How does it compare with the previous two elections?

    Looking at a map that compares states proportionately to their respective number of electoral votes, we can visualize the swaths of votes turning blue in 2020, then back to red in 2024.

    2016

    In 2016, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

    Trump flipped six states won by Barack Obama the previous election: Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

    Notably, the official electoral vote count (304 – 227) was less than the sum total of state electoral votes due to seven “faithless electors” casting their votes for people other than the candidates.

    The maps here depict the total electoral votes of each state, which would have had Trump winning 306 – 232.

    2020

    In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump, flipping Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia back in favour of the Democrats.

    The final electoral count was 306 – 232.

    2024

    Though Arizona and Nevada have yet to be declared officially by the Associated Press, Trump is leading the two on top of having already surpassed the 270 mark needed to win the presidency. Including those two states, Trump won by a count of 312 – 226.

    Trump appears to have flipped six states in his favour, winning Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and is leading in Nevada and Arizona.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News