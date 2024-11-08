U.S. election maps: How did 2024 compare to 2020 and 2016?

Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled.

How does it compare with the previous two elections?

Looking at a map that compares states proportionately to their respective number of electoral votes, we can visualize the swaths of votes turning blue in 2020, then back to red in 2024.

2016

In 2016, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Trump flipped six states won by Barack Obama the previous election: Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Notably, the official electoral vote count (304 – 227) was less than the sum total of state electoral votes due to seven “faithless electors” casting their votes for people other than the candidates.

The maps here depict the total electoral votes of each state, which would have had Trump winning 306 – 232.

2020

In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump, flipping Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia back in favour of the Democrats.

The final electoral count was 306 – 232.

2024

Though Arizona and Nevada have yet to be declared officially by the Associated Press, Trump is leading the two on top of having already surpassed the 270 mark needed to win the presidency. Including those two states, Trump won by a count of 312 – 226.

Trump appears to have flipped six states in his favour, winning Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and is leading in Nevada and Arizona.