U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
With polls open, Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and that their hold on the U.S. Senate -- once seen as more secure -- has loosened. The party's incumbent governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.
Returning to the White House on Monday night after his final campaign event, Biden said he thought Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged "the House is tougher."
The GOP was optimistic about its prospects, betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence. Ultimately, they're confident that outrage stemming from the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a woman's constitutional right to an abortion has faded and that the midterms have become a more traditional assessment of the president's performance.
"It will be a referendum on the incompetence of this administration," Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, who's running the GOP effort to retake the House, said of the election.
The results could have a profound impact on the final two years of Biden's presidency. Republican control of even one chamber of Congress would leave Biden vulnerable to a slew of investigations into his family and administration while defending his policy accomplishments, including a sweeping infrastructure measure along with a major health care and social spending package. An emboldened GOP could also make it harder to raise the debt ceiling and add restrictions to additional support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.
If Republicans have an especially strong election, winning Democratic congressional seats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against reelection in 2024. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a "very big announcement" in Florida next week.
The midterms arrive at a volatile moment for the U.S., which emerged this year from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic only to confront sharp economic challenges. The Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to an abortion, eliminating protections that had been in place for five decades.
And in the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the nation's democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the deadly attack are poised to win elected office on Tuesday, including House seats. A number of GOP candidates for secretary of state, including those running in Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. If they win on Tuesday, they would manage future elections in states that are often pivotal in presidential contests.
Democrats acknowledge the headwinds working against them. With only rare exceptions, the president's party loses seats in his first midterm. The dynamic is particularly complicated by Biden's lagging approval, which left many Democrats in competitive races reluctant to appear with him.
Only 43% of U.S. adults said they approved of how Biden is handling his job as president, according to an October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. In the same poll, just 25% said the country is headed in the right direction.
Still, Biden's allies have expressed hope that voters will reject Republicans who have contributed to an extreme political environment.
"I think what we're seeing now is one party has a moral compass," said Cedric Richmond, who was a senior adviser to Biden in the White House and now works at the Democratic National Committee. "And one party wants a power grab."
That's a message that appeals to Kevin Tolbert, a 49-year-old who works in labor law and lives in Southfield, Michigan. He plans to support Democratic candidates amid worries about the future of democracy.
"It is something that has to be protected and we protect that by voting and being out and supporting our country," Tolbert said. "It's a fragile space that we're in. I think it's really important that we protect it, because we could end up like some of the things we saw in the past -- dictators and such. We don't need that."
But in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best chances to flip a Republican-held governor's seat, Shawn Paulson said there were "too many questions, not enough investigations" into the results of the 2020 election.
"It shouldn't be a negative thing or illegal in any way to talk about what you're going to do to improve security," said Paulson, a 45-year-old who chairs the Kent County Republicans Central Committee.
Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.
Thirty-four Senate seats are up for grabs with cliffhangers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona possibly deciding which party controls a chamber currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats are hoping for upsets in Ohio and North Carolina's Senate contests, while the GOP believes it can oust a Democratic incumbent in Nevada and possibly in New Hampshire.
Thirty-six states are electing governors, with Democrats particularly focused on holding control of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. All three critical presidential battlegrounds have Republican-controlled legislatures and GOP gubernatorial candidates who have championed Trump's 2020 election lies.
Republican wins in governor's races could see states adopt tighter voting laws and ultimately refuse to block efforts to delegitimize the 2024 presidential election should Trump, or any other Republican candidate, lose it.
Amid predictions of a Republican surge, Democrats are hoping that abortion can energize their base while wooing independents and swing voters angered by the Roe v. Wade ruling's reversal.
"People recognize that this fundamental freedom has been taken away," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which teamed up with other Democratic advocacy groups to spend $150 million to mobilize "infrequent" voters for the midterms.
"They see this is an economic issue, a health care issue, a freedom issue," McGill Johnson added. "And they're enraged."
Still, Biden confronted the possibility of presiding over a divided Washington on Monday. As he returned from an event with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland, Biden was asked what his new reality would be if Congress is controlled by Republicans.
His response: "More difficult."
------
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan, and Gary Fields in Chestertown, Maryland, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis's visit
Before Pope Francis's arrival in Canada last July, federal officials flagged concerns about the level of consultation done with a First Nations community that was set to host him.
AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals not met
Net-zero climate experts at a U.K.-based price comparison company used an artificial intelligence tool to predict what major cities in the world would look like 70 years from now in the worst- and best-case climate scenarios.
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States.
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
'We cannot afford to be ill prepared': Research hub wants to prepare humanity for potential proof of alien life
A new research hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland is dedicated to preparing humanity for potential proof of extraterrestrial life.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
Canada
-
Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis's visit
Before Pope Francis's arrival in Canada last July, federal officials flagged concerns about the level of consultation done with a First Nations community that was set to host him.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to speak one day after promising to revoke education bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a media availability Tuesday morning to discuss negotiations with the education union one day after offering to rescind a bill that made their walkout illegal.
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police Service released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'He's not breathing': Trial begins for Calgary man accused in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
World
-
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States.
-
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
-
U.S. election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
-
Early voters in Georgia show up in record numbers amid voting challenges
While voters in Georgia are showing up in droves for the 2022 midterm elections, many citizens, especially Black voters, say they have had their ballots challenged at the polls in attempts of voter suppression.
-
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of South Korean row
A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country's former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
-
Extortionist threatens to publish Australian customer data
An extortionist has threatened to make Medibank customer data public within 24 hours after Australia's largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers.
Politics
-
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
-
Protesters at Windsor, Coutts blockades set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
A local Alberta politician facing charges for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade is set to testify today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence, a public inquiry was told Monday, while the mayor of Windsor, Ont., testified he hoped the act would act as a deterrent.
Health
-
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
Sci-Tech
-
'We cannot afford to be ill prepared': Research hub wants to prepare humanity for potential proof of alien life
A new research hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland is dedicated to preparing humanity for potential proof of extraterrestrial life.
-
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Entertainment
-
Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie's murder plot
A former St. Louis insurance agent was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality TV star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.
-
Weinstein accuser takes stand in L.A. after New York testimony
The New York trial of Harvey Weinstein and its California sequel had a rare crossover Monday as the only accuser of the former movie magnate to testify at both took the stand in Los Angeles and said he sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in 2013 while she repeatedly told him 'no.'
-
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
Rihanna knew that if she was going to return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she'd done before.
Business
-
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication, allegedly fell asleep in stranger's bed
Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.
-
Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says
Flight cancellations continued today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.
-
Forfeiture of stolen Bitcoin would be second largest in U.S. Department of Justice history
The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking US$1.9B drawing
The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it's likely that the official results won't be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. The record-breaking US$1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.
-
Children as young as 5 may show bias against unfamiliar accents: Canadian study
Bias against unfamiliar accents can start young, according to a Canadian study that found children as young as five years old were more likely to prefer a teacher who had a local accent over a teacher with a regional or different accent.
-
Here's how the US$1.9B Powerball jackpot grew so large
Millions of lottery players around the country will try their luck again Monday night as they vie for an estimated US$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that dwarfs all previous prizes by hundreds of millions of dollars.
Sports
-
Blue Jays' Manoah named finalist for AL Cy Young award
Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah has been named as one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young award, given out each year to the best pitcher in the league.
-
Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program
Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.
-
Boston Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
Autos
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.