U.S. drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
Three Reapers had been flying overhead searching for the militant on Friday, a U.S. defence official said, when they were harassed for about two hours by Russian aircraft. Shortly after that, the drones struck and killed Usamah al-Muhajir, who was riding a motorcycle in the Aleppo region, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity to describe details of the military operation.
The official said al-Muhajir was in northwest Syria at the time of the strike, but that he usually operated in the east.
It was not immediately clear how the U.S. military confirmed that the person killed was al-Muhajir; no other details were provided.
In a statement Sunday, U.S. Central Command said there are no indications any civilians were killed in the strike. The military was assessing reports a civilian may have been injured.
Friday was the third day in a row that U.S. officials complained that Russian fighter jets in the region had conducted unsafe and harassing flights around American drones.
Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement that during the Friday encounter, the Russian planes "flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations."
The first friction occurred Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft "engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behaviour" as three American MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against IS, the U.S. military said. On Thursday, the U.S. military said Russian fighter aircraft flew "incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally" against both French and U.S. aircraft over Syria.
Col. Michael Andrews, Air Forces Central Command spokesman, said the Thursday incident lasted almost an hour and included close fly-bys, by one SU-34 and one SU-35 and that they deployed flares directly into the MQ-9.
U.S. officials said the drones were unarmed in the earlier flights, but were carrying weapons on Friday, as they were hunting al-Muhajir.
"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region," said Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, in the statement.
Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said this past week that the Russian and Syrian militaries had started a six-day joint training that ends Monday.
Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media that Moscow was concerned about the flights of drones by the U.S.-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them "systematic violations of protocols" designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Canada
-
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
-
Antisemitic flyers linked to U.S.-based hate group raise concerns in Peterborough, Ont.
Advocacy organizations say the distribution of antisemitic flyers in Peterborough, Ont., and elsewhere is linked to an American hate group, as police continue to investigate the latest incident.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre rally for support in Calgary at Stampede breakfast events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
World
-
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine's possible entry may be the biggest challenge
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
-
U.S. drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
-
UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' after nearly 3 months of fighting
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sudan was on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum.
-
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
-
9 people shot in Cleveland's Warehouse District and taken to hospital: police
An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.
-
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula on Sunday reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
-
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds brief meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed carbon emissions and the strike by B.C. port workers during a brief meeting Friday with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
Health
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
U.S. FDA asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Sci-Tech
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyberattacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
'Insidious 5' topples 'Indiana Jones' before 'Mission: Impossible' launches
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth -- 'Insidious: The Red Door.' The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up US$32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
-
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, has died. Nero was 89.
Business
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Lifestyle
-
Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
-
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
It took 119 years for this book about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature published in 1881 to make its way back to the Massachusetts library.
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
Sports
-
Verstappen takes 6th F1 victory in a row at British GP as Norris wins battle with Hamilton for 2nd
Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.
-
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on Sunday.
-
Bianca Andreescu ousted from Wimbledon women's singles by Ons Jabeur
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon women's singles Saturday in a three-set loss to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.