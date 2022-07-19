U.S. disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals

U.S. disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals

People pay tribute to the statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, on the occasion of 28th anniversary of the death of former President Kim Il Sung on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) People pay tribute to the statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, on the occasion of 28th anniversary of the death of former President Kim Il Sung on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social