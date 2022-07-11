U.S. denies North Dakota's request to restore hours at Canada-U.S. border crossings

U.S. denies North Dakota's request to restore hours at Canada-U.S. border crossings

In this July 20, 2018 photo, traffic backs up at the border station as motorists leave Manitoba, Canada, for the United States at Pembina, N.D. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski File) In this July 20, 2018 photo, traffic backs up at the border station as motorists leave Manitoba, Canada, for the United States at Pembina, N.D. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social