U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigating coin depicting Haitian migrant incident

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuoa into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuoa into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social