U.S. court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

A U.S. Border Patrol officer talks to migrants after they crossed the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) A U.S. Border Patrol officer talks to migrants after they crossed the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social