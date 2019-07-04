U.S. congressman who supports impeaching Trump quitting Republican Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and "frightened by what I see from it."
In an opinion article published in the Washington Post , on July 4, Amash said partisan politics is damaging American democracy.
"I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party," Amash said. "I'm asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us."
Amash was the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, drawing the ire of many fellow Republicans and Trump.
Amash, who was considered a libertarian-leaning Republican in Congress, has represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.
